CSCMP Announces New Partnership With The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT)

Lombard, IL (May 16, 2023) — The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology are pleased to announce a new partnership that will bring together their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.



As leaders in the manufacturing and supply chain industries, CSCMP and AMT recognize the importance

of collaboration to address the challenges facing the U.S. industrial base. By leveraging their respective strengths, CSCMP and AMT aim to drive innovation, promote job creation, and foster economic growth.



"We are thrilled to join forces with CSCMP to strengthen the U.S. industrial base," said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. "By working together, we can bring manufacturing and supply chain expertise to bear on the most pressing issues facing our industries, from reshoring to technological advancements."



Mark Baxa, president and CEO of CSCMP, echoed Woods' sentiments, saying, "The partnership with AMT is an important step in our efforts to support the U.S. industrial base. We look forward to working with AMT to explore new opportunities for collaboration and to provide greater value to our members."



Under the partnership, CSCMP and AMT will engage in a joint effort so that member companies of each association will have unique access for collaboration and solutioning. Additionally, the ability to cross-promote content through the publications owned in the space and exploration opportunities using training and certification programs will be leveraged. Both organizations will also participate in each other's largescale and local events, including exhibitions and value-driven content sessions.



"By working together, we can leverage our respective strengths to drive innovation and promote job creation in the United States," said Woods. "We look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will bring."



Baxa added, "CSCMP is committed to supporting the U.S. industrial base, the advancement of supply chain talent capability, and creating shared value across public-private partnerships. This partnership with AMT is an important step toward achieving that goal."



***



About AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, Virginia, near the nation’s capital, AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. www.AMTonline.org



About CSCMP

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on supply chain management. With CSCMP members located around the world, representing nearly all industry sectors, government, and academia, CSCMP members receive unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge research, and online and on-site professional educational opportunities. To learn more, visit cscmp.org and find CSCMP on social media: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, CSCMPTV, and Instagram.





For more information, contact:

Wendy Prince

Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)

333 East Butterfield Road, Suite 140

Lombard, Illinois 60148-5617 USA

wprince@cscmp.org