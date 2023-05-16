CSCMP partners with Association For Manufacturing Technology to boost U.S. industrial base

In a move intended to strengthen the U.S. industrial base, the logistics industry group The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT) will bring together their expertise and resources, the partners said today.

By leveraging their respective strengths, CSCMP and AMT aim to drive innovation, promote job creation, and foster economic growth.

"By working together, we can bring manufacturing and supply chain expertise to bear on the most pressing issues facing our industries, from reshoring to technological advancements," Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT, said in a release.

Under the partnership, CSCMP and AMT will engage in a joint effort so that member companies of each association will have unique access for collaboration and solutioning. Members will also be able to leverage the ability to cross promote content through the publications owned in the space and exploration opportunities using training and certification programs. Both organizations will also participate in each other's large scale and local events, including exhibition and value-driven content sessions.

"CSCMP is committed to supporting the U.S. industrial base, the advancement of supply chain talent capability, and creating shared value across public-private partnerships. This partnership with AMT is an important step toward achieving that goal," Mark Baxa, president and CEO of CSCMP, said in a release.



