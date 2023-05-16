Businesses can increase sustainability despite global disruptions, SAP and Accenture say

In the face of ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, businesses can still improve the sustainability of their operations with tools from a new partnership between enterprise software vendor SAP and consulting firm Accenture that will offer customers increased transparency and visibility across assets and inventory, the partners said.
Speaking at SAP’s annual user conference in Orlando, the two companies said they have expanded an existing relationship to focus on the accelerated delivery of transparent, resilient, and sustainable supply chains across key industries on the SAP Business Network, which is a business to business (B2B) collaboration platform where companies connect, transact, and partner on shared processes and information.
SAP said the approach provides new capabilities in:
“Supply chains of the future require total enterprise reinvention, enabled by data and a strong digital core,” Caspar Borggreve, senior managing director and lead of the Accenture SAP Business Group, said in a release. “Accenture’s deep expertise in supply chain management, SAP Business Network capabilities, transformation strategies, and leading industry practices can help our clients realize value faster with future-ready supplier networks that bring new visibility into operations, increase agility, and reduce sustainability risk.”
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing