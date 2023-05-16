Businesses can increase sustainability despite global disruptions, SAP and Accenture say

In the face of ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, businesses can still improve the sustainability of their operations with tools from a new partnership between enterprise software vendor SAP and consulting firm Accenture that will offer customers increased transparency and visibility across assets and inventory, the partners said.



Speaking at SAP’s annual user conference in Orlando, the two companies said they have expanded an existing relationship to focus on the accelerated delivery of transparent, resilient, and sustainable supply chains across key industries on the SAP Business Network, which is a business to business (B2B) collaboration platform where companies connect, transact, and partner on shared processes and information.

SAP said the approach provides new capabilities in:

Logistics: to collaborate with carriers, track goods in transit, and capture and validate data related to emissions and product genealogy help to ensure that trading partners are operating in a sustainable way

Procurement: Responsible sourcing capabilities monitor for suppliers’ compliance with metrics and values in the network

Supply Chain: Business to business (B2B) integrations support cross-industry supply chain processes and create specialized solutions for supply chain planning, purchase order collaboration, and quality management processes

Asset Management: Intelligent capabilities optimize asset performance by using data in a central repository that shares information with equipment, asset operators, manufacturers/OEMs, and suppliers, which increases trust and collaboration between parties and results in faster completion of maintenance and repairs with fewer errors, improving the availability of the asset

“Supply chains of the future require total enterprise reinvention, enabled by data and a strong digital core,” Caspar Borggreve, senior managing director and lead of the Accenture SAP Business Group, said in a release. “Accenture’s deep expertise in supply chain management, SAP Business Network capabilities, transformation strategies, and leading industry practices can help our clients realize value faster with future-ready supplier networks that bring new visibility into operations, increase agility, and reduce sustainability risk.”