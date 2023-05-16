Expediter Services to Serve as Presenting Sponsor At Expedite Expo 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – May 11, 2023 – Each year the expedited trucking industry comes together over two days at the Expedite Expo to connect, share insights, and learn. Once again, the Expediter Services team will be the event’s presenting sponsor. Our roots are in the expedited sector of the trucking industry, and we are honored to help the men and women that drive the nation forward connect and grow. This year’s Expedite Expo will run July 21-22 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum located in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

The Expo as it is better known, is a FREE event – open to the public – that highlights the expedited freight community. The Expediter Services team will be front and center at Booth 418, and we encourage all event attendees to stop by, connect, and get first-hand knowledge on all of the advantages that Expediter Services offers the expedite community at large – including ES Truck Sales and ES Equipment Finance.

On Friday evening, join the Expediter Services team at the annual IN-SITE Dinner. FREE tickets for the dinner are available, however seating is limited. Details and registration information are linked below.

2023 IN-SITE Dinner – Hosted by Expediter Services

Friday July 21, 2023 @ 5:30PM

Register Here → https://essuccessintrucking.com/insite-at-the-expo/

“We’ve been the presenting sponsor for several years and we’re so proud to be back this year. The ability to connect with such a wide variety of owner-operators, fleet owners, motor carriers and vendors that ALL operate within the expedited freight industry is like nothing else you see in trucking,” said Jeff Tacker, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer for ES. “For the Expediter Services team, these two days allow us to connect with our community members, get valuable feedback, and provide educational opportunities for the expedited community at large. It is something that we look forward to every year.”

For contractors, this expedite-focused event is a tremendous opportunity to meet up with old friends, make some new ones, connect with motor carriers, and get the information that you need to be successful in trucking. Each day, multiple 30-minute workshops are held with industry veterans and experts from industry leading companies making this one of the best events for owner-operators and fleet owners.

Other highlights of the event include:

Educational Sessions

8:30 am to 12:00 noon both Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22

Morning sessions during Expedite Expo are divided into 30-minute workshops to help drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners find success in the expedite industry. Led by industry experts and veterans, these workshops offer valuable insights and information each year.

The Future of the Trucking Industry

Saturday, July 16, 1:00 PM – The Future of Trucking

Moderator: Brandon Baxter Speakers: John Elliot, Load 1; Dave Schaller, NACFE

The trucking industry is rapidly growing, changing, and evolving. Whether you are a fleet owner, owner-operator, or navigating the road ahead starts with understanding the challenges that everyone will face so that you may plan accordingly and have the best chance of success.

Registration is Free! Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and connect with industry professionals.

To register visit https://www.expediteexpo.com

About ES:

Expediter Services is a full service one-stop expediting support company offering independent contract driver programs and owner-operator programs to the industry through our partner motor carriers. When you are with ES you NEVER STAND ALONE and are supported and presented with opportunities from our wholly owned subsidiaries: ES Equipment Finance, ES Truck Sales, and ES Management Services. We accomplish this by offering opportunity and support programs that help contractors obtain SUCCESS IN TRUCKING!