Optym welcomes Chris Torrence as Chief Strategy Officer

Optym, a leading provider of optimization software solutions for transportation and logistics, welcomes Chris Torrence as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Torrence will work closely with the executive team to drive strategic initiatives and position Optym for continued growth and success.

Torrence is a seasoned industry professional with over 20 years of experience in commercial logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. He focuses his expertise on harmonizing human capital with advanced technology, a philosophy that aligns with Optym's mission to bring advanced optimization solutions to the transportation industry.

"I am thrilled to join Optym as the Chief Strategy Officer, aligning with their commitment to customer-centricity and delivering quantifiable value. Optym's proven products have demonstrated sustained success and execution at scale, providing tangible benefits within operational environments,” Torrence said. “Their bootstrap approach, prioritizing product-market fit and meeting industry needs without external capital funding, is truly commendable. It's a privilege to be part of a company that values customer advocacy and truth-seeking, ensuring solutions that address the ever-growing demands of the logistics industry. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful innovation and deliver tangible results."



Prior to joining Optym, Torrence served in various leadership roles at industry-leading companies, including the United States Air Force, C.H. Robinson, Uber Freight, FourKites, Inc., Optimal Dynamics, and Arrive Logistics. He is a distinguished graduate of Airman Leadership School, recipient of the William H. Pitsenbarger Leadership Award, and a long-standing member of Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, American Trucking Association, Truckload Carriers Association, Transportation Intermediaries Association, and a contributing member of MIT's Center for Transportation and Logistics.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Optym team," said Shaman Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO of Optym. "His wealth of experience and leadership in the transportation industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our strategic initiatives. Chris shares our vision for the future of transportation and logistics, and we look forward to working together to make a real impact in the industry."

About Optym

Optym is the leading provider of innovative optimization solutions for transportation companies. With over 20 years of experience, Optym makes trucking operations more efficient by combining industry expertise with cutting-edge optimization techniques.



Optym's portfolio of solutions empowers the people who move the world to be more efficient, and their clients optimize thousands of routes daily, saving millions of miles and creating a more sustainable trucking ecosystem.