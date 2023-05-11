Clinisys Acquires Promium to Further Grow Scientific, Environmental and Public Health Diagnostics Ca

TUCSON, Arizona – 9 May 2023 – Clinisys today announced that it has acquired Promium, a Bothell, Washington-based, leading provider of laboratory information management systems dedicated to supporting environmental, water, wastewater and other analytical testing laboratories that protect health and safety.

The addition of Promium to Clinisys provides an extra layer of industry expertise, knowledge and proven technology to Clinisys’ offerings and is another step toward fulfilling Clinisys’ vision of enabling healthier and safer communities as a global provider of intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions and expertise that redefine the modern laboratory across healthcare, life sciences, public health and safety.

“Promium is a great fit with Clinisys. The addition of the Promium team expands our knowledge and customers in environmental, water quality, and wastewater laboratories, Promium shares our deep belief that the future of improved public health is ensuring the highest safety in the food that we eat, water we drink, and in the environments which we live,” said Clinisys’ CEO Michael Simpson. “With Promium, we are now poised to help the applied sciences laboratories provide the safest and most efficient solutions possible.”

“Our 300+ environmental, water and wastewater laboratory customers will benefit from Clinisys’ scale and latest technology to streamline their workflows and improve testing and monitoring.” said Scot Cocanour, CEO and founder of Promium. “Modern applied sciences laboratories need the very best technology platforms for maximum efficiency, quality and compliance. Joining Clinisys assures Promium customers of those benefits into the future.”

All current Promium customers will continue to be supported as normal. Over time, the Promium Element LIMS solution will be integrated into the Clinis‎ys Laboratory Solutions family as the business accelerates the roadmap for its next-generation SaaS product strategy.