Dachser to establish a joint venture in Japan

As part of Dachser’s global network, the Japanese location will offer air and sea transport and will be connected to Dachser’s broad overland transport network in Europe. Yves Larquemin, Managing Director Dachser South Korea, will be taking on the additional role of leading DACHSER Japan.

“We are delighted to be taking the next step of our development in the Japanese market,” says Edoardo Podestà, COO DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics. “Customers in Japan and worldwide looking for reliable and resilient door-to-door services will benefit from Dachser’s logistics expertise, comprehensive global network, and advanced digital information systems.”

“Japan is the world’s third-largest economy and a key player in the automotive and electronics industries. There is also enormous business potential for pharmaceutical and medical products. The combination of sector-specific expertise and globally connected services means that we can offer our customers logistics that adds value,” says Yves Larquemin, future Managing Director DACHSER Japan and DACHSER South Korea.

About Dachser

Thanks to some 32,850 employees at 379 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 81.1 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 41 countries. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.com