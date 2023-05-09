Dermody Properties Announces New Leasing Activity at LogistiCenter℠ at I-15 South in Las Vegas

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce that three of the four buildings that make up the LogistiCenter℠ at I-15 South logistics park have been leased, totaling over 720,000 square feet. Building 1 was pre-leased by OluKai, a well-known sandals and shoe company, and Buildings 2 and 3 were both pre-leased to Aristocrat Gaming, a world leader in gaming content and technology and a top-tier publisher of free-to-play mobile games.

“We are extremely pleased to see this project nearly 70% pre-leased prior to the completion of construction,” said John Ramous, Partner for Dermody Properties’ Nevada Region. “This speaks to the advantages of doing business in Nevada as well as the logistics facilities’ prime location, situated within 13 miles of FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Air Cargo and Harry Reid International Airport.”

The park’s West Henderson location allows for drivers to deliver goods to Nevada from Southern California and the Los Angeles ports and return the same day without meeting daily driving limit restrictions.



Currently, Building 4 of LogistiCenter℠ at I-15 South is available for pre-leasing. It offers 330,240 square feet and is divisible to 64,000 square feet, with 56 dock doors, four drive-in doors, a clear height of 36 feet and 248 auto stalls. The building will be available for occupancy in the third quarter of this year.

The four buildings at LogistiCenter℠ at I-15 South total more than 1,050,420 square feet of state-of-the-art logistics space and are favorably positioned as regional southwest e-commerce, distribution and manufacturing sites.

“We trust OluKai and Aristocrat Gaming will be pleased with the spaces they’ve leased and we look forward to a strong partnership with each of them,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “The low cost of doing business and a favorable tax climate continues to make Nevada ideal for companies looking to expand or add locations of business.”

Greg Tassi, Donna Alderson, Danielle Steffen and Nick Abraham of Cushman and Wakefield are the leasing brokers for the property.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.