Resilinc gets fresh financial backing for supply chain risk software

Supply chain risk software vendor Resilinc says it will accelerate product innovation and growth initiatives to satisfy market demand for supply chain resilience, thanks to new financial backing from the investment firm Vista Equity Partners.

More specifically, Milipitas, California-based Resilinc said it would use the growth capital to accelerate product innovation, talent, and go-to-market functions to meet the growing demand for more resilient, sustainable, secure, and transparent supply chains.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Josh Gray, operating managing director at Vista, will join Resilinc’s board of directors effective immediately.

The investment in Resilinc was made by Vista’s Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue. In other supply chain tech investments, Austin, Texas-based Vista also owns the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean.

Resilinc says its supply chain risk and resiliency solutions are used by hundreds of multinational organizations across the high-tech, life sciences, defense, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries.

“This growth investment comes following the tremendous success Resilinc has achieved in providing our customers with leading supply chain resiliency capabilities; it will also further accelerate our software and data offerings in response to the market’s demands for best-in-class multi-tier supply chain mapping and monitoring,” Bindiya Vakil, CEO and co-founder of Resilinc, said in a release.



