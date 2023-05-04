Autonomous cargo plane maker lands $7 million tax credit

Pyka’s Pelican Cargo model can haul 400 pounds of payload for 200 miles.

pyka Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 4.53.35 PM.png
May 4, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Autonomous electric cargo plane vendor Pyka will expand manufacturing of its zero-emissions aircraft thanks to a $7 million tax credit from the state of California, the startup said today.

Oakland, California-based Pyka was awarded a California Competes Tax Credit with the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), approved last week by the California Competes Tax Credit Committee. The funding follows a venture capital round of $37 million raised last year.

"This support and partnership with GO-Biz accelerates our manufacturing capabilities and facilitates immediate job creation in Oakland and at our test sites across California," Chuma Ogunwole, Pyka Co-Founder & COO, said in a release. "This award accelerates the application of California's zero-emission autonomous aviation innovation and creates economic opportunities for communities across California."

The company makes a Pelican Spray model—for agricultural operations—and Pelican Cargo, for air freight transportation. The cargo model offers 400 pounds of payload in 66 cubic feet of volume with a range of 200 miles.

 

 

 

Air Air Cargo Drone Deliveries
KEYWORDS Pyka

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Warehouse automation on track to reach 26% of sites by 2027

    Clearing the roads

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing