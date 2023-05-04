FourKites, Reynolds Consumer Products and Coca-Cola Co. to Present at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced that it will join The Coca-Cola Company, North America in a discussion titled, “From Silos to Synergy: How Real-Time Visibility is Putting Data to Work,” on Monday, May 8, 4:00 pm EDT at the upcoming Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023. FourKites experts will also lead a session with Reynolds Consumer Products — “The Value of Visibility Everywhere” — that will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 1:05 pm EDT.

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023 is one of the most important gatherings of chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain executives, who meet to share insights and strategies that can drive significant, tangible impact in their organizations.

FourKites Chief Strategy Officer Fabrizio “Fab” Brasca, and Paul Adams, director of supply chain technology at Reynolds Consumer Products, will share the story of how Reynolds has implemented end-to-end visibility across its organization to gain efficiencies, minimize production delays and OTIF fines, and improve relationships with carriers. Brasca and Adams will share lessons learned and pitfalls to avoid when deploying supply chain technology across functions company wide.

In “From Silos to Synergy: How Real-Time Visibility is Putting Data to Work,” FourKites will delve into how organizations that are “drowning in data” can harness and unlock that data’s full value. Rob Haddock, Group Director, Planning & Logistics at Coca-Cola North America, will share best practices for leveraging role-based, actionable insights across complex organizations to save time and money, and to drive higher customer loyalty.

“Supply chain leaders worldwide continue to manage through volatility and uncertainty, from strong economic headwinds to supply and inventory shocks,” said Brasca. “Forging ahead with digital transformation remains critical for long-term business success, and we look forward to joining Reynolds Consumer Products to share learnings and best practices that can help supply chain executives realize demonstrable value from their investments.”

FourKites pioneered the real-time transportation visibility (RTTV) category in 2014, and was the first company to extend real-time visibility across supply chains end-to-end — from yards to warehouses and beyond. The company achieved 70% growth in new customers in 2022, and now counts 1,200+ of the world’s most recognized brands using FourKites to track more than 3 million shipments daily across 200+ countries.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 will be held on May 8-10, 2023, in Orlando, FL. Click here to register.

