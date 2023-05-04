Thomson moves Swedish manufacturing operations to larger facility to make room for continued busines

26.04.2023, KRISTIANSTAD, SWEDEN – Thomson Industries, Inc., a leading global provider of linear motion control solutions, is moving its Kristianstad, Sweden, operations into a larger space to meet growing demand for its motion control technology. The Kristianstad plant has been a steadily growing supplier of Thomson electric linear actuators and linear motion systems to European customers and is on track for further growth. The new facility is larger, more advanced and will effectively support future business growth.

“Strict adherence to safety, quality, delivery, inventory management and productivity excellence has fuelled our success, so much so that we have outgrown our facilities. It would have been impossible to add new product lines or production capacity in our original location without jeopardizing the fundamentals that got us here,” said Peter Swahn, Site Manager, Thomson Industries.

Thomson's business in Kristianstad has experienced steady growth since its inception in 1985 with 25 employees. The company’s growth has been driven by increasing adoption of its cleaner and smarter electric actuators by industrial users transitioning away from hydraulic cylinders as well as the overarching trends toward automation to improve human lives.

Located about one kilometer northeast of the original site, the brand new, cutting-edge production plant spans over 10,200 m2. This footprint will enable Thomson to consolidate operations that it had previously housed in three separate buildings.

“We can now configure goods receiving, production, packing and shipping in an optimized, streamlined workflow, including warehouse, maintenance, technical lab, and offices all in the same building. We can also integrate better vertically, having room to bring in machinery for operations we have previously outsourced,” said Swahn.

In addition to being able to handle more business, the new facility will offer improved amenities for employees, including electric charger-equipped parking, and expanded areas for dining and personal lockers. The move has begun in April with full production expected to be in the new space by summer of 2023.

About Thomson Industries, Inc.

With more than 75 years of achievement in motion control innovation and quality, Thomson is the industry’s premier producer of Linear Actuators, Linear Ball Bushing® Bearings and Profile Rail Bearings, 60 Case® Shafting, Ground and Rolled Ball Screws, Linear Systems, and related accessories. Thomson invented the Linear Ball Bushing Bearing in 1945 and has set the standard ever since with an unsurpassed set of linear motion control solutions serving global aerospace and defence, medical and health, factory automation, food processing, and mobile off-highway markets. Thomson, a brand of U.S.-based Regal Rexnord Corporation, has facilities in North America, Europe and Asia with more than 2000 distributor locations around the world.

On March 27, 2023, Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced it had completed the acquisition of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), the corporate parent of Thomson Industries, Inc., closing the deal that was signed on October 26, 2022. Thomson is now part of a new Regal Rexnord operating segment, Automation & Motion Control. More information about the acquisition is available here.

For more information

Thomson Industries, Inc., 1500 Mittel Boulevard, Wood Dale, IL 60191-1073; 1-540-633-3549; 1-540-633-0294 (fax); Thomson@thomsonlinear.com; www.thomsonlinear.com.

Phone: +44 (0) 1271 334 500, www.thomsonlinear.com; sales.europe@thomsonlinear.com

https://www.thomsonlinear.com/en/index