Critical Manufacturing Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for MES

May 3, 2023, PORTO, Portugal - Critical Manufacturing, a leading provider of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), has been recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the third consecutive time.

Gartner gathered information from many sources including more than 40 MES vendors for online surveys and/or vendor briefings. Critical Manufacturing was recognized for its strengths and cautions in the report.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the third consecutive time," said Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing. "We believe our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has helped us maintain our position as a Leader in the market. We are constantly enhancing our platform to support our customers' evolving needs, and we are committed to providing them with the best solutions and support possible." The company's MES platform is designed to help manufacturers increase efficiency, productivity, and agility in their operations.

We are excited to continue driving innovation in the MES market and collaborating with our partners and customers to help them achieve their operational goals. Our focus remains on providing a platform that is easy to deploy, intuitive to use, and delivers the insights and capabilities manufacturers need to stay prepared ", Almada Lobo concluded.

Critical Manufacturing's latest MES version, V10, sets a new standard in the industry, providing real-time operational views, clear guidance for operators, and easy product management for comprehensive data and insights. V10 is easy to deploy across multiple sites and future-ready, utilizing container orchestration and DevOps practices for efficient and agile operations. This all-in-one MES solution is highly scalable, customizable, and cost-effective, enabling manufacturers to quickly deploy new functionality and adapt to changing market demands.

View a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Critical Manufacturing’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.criticalmanufacturing.com/campaign/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-mes-2023/.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems,Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann,26 April 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com/

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organise, assemble, and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

Media contact:

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

s.bhaumik@bcmpublicrelations.com