VARGO® Transforms Fulfillment Network for Luxury Consignment Retailer, The RealReal

Arizona and New Jersey authentication centers get major upgrade

HILLIARD, Ohio (May 3, 2023) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, will upgrade authentication centers in New Jersey and Arizona to support fulfillment operations for The RealReal, a major national luxury consignment marketplace. The 2022-23 project includes a 500,000-square-foot facility in Perth Amboy, NJ and 600,000- square-feet in Phoenix, AZ. VARGO® state-of-the-art technology systems will help transform the online and brick-and-mortar retailer’s fulfillment network by increasing capacity to support their continued growth.

A three-phased approach has been planned to enhance each site’s performance and throughput

capabilities. Phase one of the retrofits, which began in November 2022, will use MHS’s NBS-90

Polysort ship sorter for its unique capabilities to sort polybags more efficiently through traditional sorter techniques. Phase two will retrofit VARGO® Speedpack matching stations to increase capacity, reduce order cycle times and re-control the e-commerce-specific conveyor system.

In the third and final phase, MHS conveyance will be incorporated throughout the processing

area, from pick module through matching and connecting with the new shipping sorter.

VARGO®’s cloud based COFE® Warehouse Control System (WCS) functionality will be deployed throughout to drive conveyance and put walls.

“We are excited to partner with the RealReal to use our technology to help them provide a faster, more efficient fulfillment system and an improved customer experience,” said Bart Cera, VARGO® president and COO.

The complete system upgrade is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and

continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors, and leading retailers — including numerous ecommerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

