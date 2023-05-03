Enveyo and Better Trucks Announce Partnership To Enable Integrated, Data-Driven Delivery Networks

Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced a strategic partnership with Better Trucks, a technology-driven logistics firm focused on rapid parcel delivery, to provide enhanced shipping optimization through data-driven technology and integrated systems.

Better Trucks is a last-mile delivery carrier focused on next-day and two-day parcel shipping to residential customers. Its shipping clients include leading retailers and e-commerce fulfillment companies. Better Trucks continues to expand its footprint with operations currently spanning the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Texas, with additional regions to be added.

Enveyo's logistics optimization software helps shippers and 3PLs speed up their time to value in turning comprehensive logistics data into actionable strategy. Leading brands, including GEODIS, CooperVision, and Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), trust Enveyo technology to support strategic shipping decisions that position them for success.

Together, Enveyo and Better Trucks enable shippers to leverage comprehensive shipping data and flexible technology to make strategic decisions and be more agile in today’s dynamic landscape.

"This partnership pairs leading technology from Better Trucks and Enveyo to give shippers data-driven, actionable insights throughout the shipping journey. The traditional hub and spoke model of parcel shipping centralized around the big box truck has run its course," said Andy Whiting, Better Trucks co-founder and CEO. “Both of our organizations put technology at the core of our operations to enable shippers to modernize and keep delivery promises. Enveyo’s shipping optimization suite is pre-integrated with business systems many shippers already use. Integrating our solutions creates a seamless experience for shippers, accelerating decisions that deliver a return for their business and customers.”

“Today’s e-commerce delivery landscape poses many challenges for shippers and 3PLs,” shares Coby Nilsson, CEO and co-founder of Enveyo. “These challenges are difficult to overcome without robust integrations to leading last-mile carriers like Better Trucks. We’re excited to partner with the Better Trucks team to offer shippers fast, reliable shipping options and clear visibility into cost and performance data that enable organizations to turn their delivery network into a competitive advantage.”

Learn more about why Enveyo’s logistics optimization solutions and Better Trucks’ last-mile delivery platform help shippers move their logistics forward.

About Better Trucks

Better Trucks is a technology-driven, last-mile delivery carrier built for digital commerce. Founded in 2019, it delivers a better experience for retailers, e-commerce firms, and fulfillment centers to ship parcels faster with better communication and better value. Specializing in next-day and two-day deliveries, Better Trucks sorts and labels packages within its strategically-laced warehouses and delivers them through its extensive driver network. Visit bettertrucks.com for more information.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.