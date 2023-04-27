Longbow Advantage Exhibiting At Blue Yonder ICON Show in Recognition of National Supply Chain Day

ANN ARBOR, MI (April 27, 2023) – Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, is exhibiting at booth #9A at the Blue Yonder “ICON 2023” conference, May 2-5, in Las Vegas. Attendees can stop by the booth to learn more about the company’s supply chain visibility technology, including its recently expanded labor management system bringing new meaning to “scalability on demand.”

As this Saturday, April 29, marks National Supply Chain Day, now is the time to realize the importance of global supply chains that affect the everyday lives of people and the recent developments shaping the field. With continued issues in the standardization of supply chain transformation, Longbow Advantage will continue to recognize National Supply Chain Day at the Blue Yonder ICON 2023 conference to highlight how organizations can create a purpose-built digital transformation plan that allows them to create and execute a winning warehouse strategy as their organization grows.

Since inception in 1985, Blue Yonder has been known as the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. With over 2,000 participants, Blue Yonder's annual customer conference, ICON, is the premier conference for supply chain and retail professionals in understanding how digital transformation and innovation can help them meet their business goals and overcome disruptions. Under this year’s theme “Prepare for a New Tomorrow,” the conference will specifically examine the evolution of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), and how companies can leverage this automation technology in their supply chains.

Longbow Advantage is a strong example of ushering in digital transformation within the supply chain to help organizations overcome their existing warehouse operational challenges. As a Blue Yonder Advanced Accredited Implementation Partner for Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) in the U.S., Longbow Advantage has been the go-to Blue Yonder software implementation partner, providing Blue Yonder business customers with consulting services to enable rapid implementation with existing supply chain and distribution operations to achieve distribution and logistics goals. Whether it’s needing help with warehouse and transportation management, tracking and tracing distribution, or even fulfillment, Longbow Advantage’s consultants continue to find opportunities for improvement to ensure long-term success.

“ICON is an important week for us as we spend time with the Blue Yonder team, other Blue Yonder partners, and our shared customers. We’re proud to be one of the largest Blue Yonder WMS implementation partners in North America and this is a critical event for us to learn more about the future of Blue Yonder WMS and the transformational strategies needed from our customers,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, SVP of Alliances and Strategic Accounts for Longbow Advantage. “Our team looks forward to welcoming attendees to our booth to learn more about our partnership with Blue Yonder and how we are continuing to help shape supply chain digital transformation through technology and innovation.”

For more information about the Blue Yonder ICON 2023 conference, please visit https://now.blueyonder.com/icon.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.