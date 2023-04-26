Everstream Analytics acquires Canadian startup to boost carbon emission tracking

The supply chain risk analysis firm Everstream Analytics is continuing to grow, announcing today that it has acquired data integration startup BlueNode Inc., just weeks after collecting a new round of venture capital financing.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but San Marcos, California-based Everstream had raised $50 million in a “series B” fundraising round three weeks ago.

Halifax, Nova Scotia-based BlueNode says it automates the enrichment of intermodal logistics data with an AI-powered cleansing and integration engine that helps streamline logistics and facilitates carbon emission measurement and reporting. The firm defines its goal as aligning the flow of information with the flow of goods to deliver improved data transparency, reliability, and availability.

According to Everstream, it will combine BlueNode’s capabilities with its own products of visibility, risk monitoring, and predictive supply chain intelligence. With the acquisition, Everstream will extend these insights to include the ability to make strategic decisions on maritime carbon mitigation that balances shipping time, expense, and environmental impact, the company said.

“We’re committed to helping companies run the most efficient, resilient supply chains in the world, while making meaningful progress on their sustainability targets,” Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream, said in a release. “As the only provider offering true end-to-end visibility and risk management across planning, procurement, and logistics, we help companies build lasting supply chain sustainability. Shipment visibility is key to understanding critical relationships and the flow of goods around the world.”

