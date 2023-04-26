Carrier Transicold Debuts Supra eCool Truck Refrigeration Series

ATHENS, Ga., April 25, 2023 – Delivering greater versatility along with quiet, emissions-free performance, Carrier Transicold is rolling out two single-temperature electric truck refrigeration units this year as the foundation of its new Supra eCool™ series. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The Supra eCool electric units will cover 14- to 28-foot, Class 5 to 7 straight truck applications and are designed for fleets seeking regulatory compliance or simply cleaner, more sustainable options. The engineless Supra e9 and e11 units will provide comparable refrigeration performance to Carrier Transicold’s diesel-powered Supra S8 and S10 units. Efficient performance and proprietary power management technologies optimize battery life to maximize range in support of daily delivery operations.

Supra eCool units feature:

• Efficient zero-emissions performance – Utilizing a direct-current electric power source, the unit eliminates fuel consumption, emissions and noise associated with engine-driven systems.

• Maximum range and high refrigeration capacity – Designed for a full day’s use, the refrigeration performance is on par with conventional diesel systems.

• Reduced service requirements – Maintenance-free electric evaporator and condenser fans, and a sealed electric compressor reduce maintenance needs.

• More environmentally sustainable refrigerant – The unit uses R-452A, a refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP) 45% lower than the traditional refrigerant used in transport applications.

• Lynx Fleet™ telematics – Carrier Transicold’s industry-leading telematics solution is factory installed for remote monitoring of temperatures, location, movement, battery state of charge and system operating performance. (Service plan required.)

“Supra eCool units are versatile when it comes to their power supply source,” said Bill Maddox, Senior Manager of Product Management, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. “They can take power directly from battery-electric vehicles (BEV) or, when used with conventional engine-driven trucks, the units can run autonomously using their own power pack. This makes them especially well-suited for fleets in California that are now required to begin adding zero-emissions truck refrigeration units, which may be installed on trucks with battery-electric or engine-driven powertrains.”

In BEV applications, the Supra eCool interface provides a high-voltage interlock with the vehicle’s battery and communicates to the vehicle using a proprietary CAN bus system.

For applications where a separate power source is required, Carrier Transicold has developed a 38-kWh high-voltage DC power pack with a built-in water-cooled temperature management system. The power pack uses a high-power DC fast-charging system.

The Supra eCool design includes a variable-speed electric scroll compressor and an electronic expansion valve in the evaporator, which help to extend the operating range by more precisely and efficiently matching power draw from the battery to the cooling need at hand.

Commercial availability in North America is slated for later this year to help California fleets comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) deadline of Dec. 31 to convert 15% of their refrigerated trucks to zero-emission refrigeration technologies.

Carrier Transicold’s Supra eCool truck refrigeration units will help fleets significantly reduce their environmental impact, supporting Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance Goal of reducing its customers’ carbon footprint by 1 gigaton.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit Carrier Transicold. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain, on Facebook at Carrier Transicold Truck/Trailer U.S. & Canada and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.