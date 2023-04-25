Descartes Expands IoT Network for Air Shipment and Asset Tracking, and Condition Monitoring

ISTANBUL, Turkey and ATLANTA, Georgia, April 25, 2023 -- Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, has expanded its global Internet of Things (IoT) network. The IoT network uses Bluetooth® Low Energy powered tags placed on Unit Load Devices (ULD) or pallets to provide air carriers and ground handling agents (GHA) with real-time visibility into the location and condition of air cargo shipments in transit and help them better track the equipment and assets used to move air freight.

Over the last six months, Descartes has expanded network coverage through:

· A 20% increase in the number of active readers worldwide, including in the following new countries: Pakistan; Columbia; Ghana; India; and expansion in China.

· Innovative new technologies, including:

o Solar-powered readers for outdoor ULD storage areas with no access to power;

o Mobile readers to affix to GHA equipment for 7-8 days of tracking data on a single charge via USB; and

o A new mobile app for anytime, anywhere access to data on the location and condition of air cargo shipments,

· Tripling the in-house resources used to monitor growing network operations.

“We’ve made significant investments in the overall growth of our IoT network for air cargo,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “We’ve built out the network in more geographies, deployed active readers across more locations, and expanded the reach of the network with technology innovations that provide coverage in areas not previously accessible because of power restrictions. With the expanded network, we’ve increased the number of times tags communicate with the network by 26%. With these advances, air carriers and GHAs benefit from broader global coverage to track and monitor air cargo assets and shipments, which helps them to decrease operating costs and reduce losses through enhanced levels of visibility.”

With coverage in over 1,300 reader locations and 200 airports worldwide, Descartes operates one of the world’s largest IOT networks for air cargo shipment tracking and monitoring. Descartes’ next generation IoT Bluetooth® Low Energy ULD tracking uses Bluetooth® tags affixed to containers or pallets, mobile applications and mesh networks to automate end-to-end tracking of assets. Bluetooth® tags affixed to ULDs prior to loading enable easy access to real-time location information, shipment-level condition data, such as temperature, light, humidity and movement, and chain of custody detail that indicates whose custody assets are in at any given time. Tags can also be added to any ground service equipment, like dollies, for full control over a carrier’s equipment.

Descartes will be showcasing its new solar-powered readers and mobile readers at Booth 14 at IATA’s World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Istanbul, Turkey from April 25-27, 2023.

For more information, see Descartes Air Shipment and Air Shipment & Equipment Tracking & Monitoring.

About Descartes

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.