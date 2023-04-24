Riley Construction Breaks Ground on Likewise Partners Project in Madison

Riley Construction is building Phase 1 of the Tradesmen Commerce Park in collaboration with Likewise Partners and The Ackerberg Group. Located at 5525 Tradesmen Drive, Madison, WI, the 131,000 square-foot, class A industrial building will include highlights such as 32’ clear height, 16 loading docks, state-of-the-art sprinkler system, unit heaters, high-bay LED light fixtures, and ample car and trailer parking stalls. Tradesmen Commerce Park is conveniently accessible from the Stoughton Road exit of the Beltline Highway.

Riley recently broke ground on this project and pre-cast panel erection is complete with steel and roofing work to follow. Phase 2 of the park is anticipated to start in early 2024 and will incorporate an additional 150,000 square foot building.

This project brings much needed industrial space to the Madison area due to historically low vacancy rates. The projected completion for the project is July 2023. The development team is currently accepting lease proposals from prospective tenants. For additional leasing information contact Chase Brieman or James West at the CBRE real estate office in Madison.