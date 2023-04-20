Women In Trucking names Schneider executive for “Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award”

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced the winner of its ninth annual “Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award,” naming Erin Van Zeeland, senior vice president and general manager of logistics and chief commercial officer for the transportation and logistics provider Schneider.

Van Zeeland was chosen from a group of finalists that also included Katerina Jones, chief marketing officer for Fleet Advantage, and Nanette Malebranche, managing director of the Tri-State District for FedEx Express. All three were recognized today during the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) 2023 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition.

“We’re pleased to recognize Erin with the honor of Distinguished Woman in Logistics,” Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT, said in a release. “Throughout her career at Schneider, as well as in her volunteer work, she has shown exceptional talent, leadership, and mentorship of others – three of the key characteristics of this award.”

According to WIT, Van Zeeland is accountable for the strategy, execution, and growth/profitability of Schneider’s fastest growing division, which includes brokerage, supply chain, and distribution management, as well as the power-only service offerings. Additionally, Van Zeeland is the company’s chief commercial officer. In this capacity, she is responsible for overall organizational strategy including activities relating to marketing, sales, sales force effectiveness, product development, and services that drives business growth and expanded market share.

“All three finalists are incredible leaders in the transportation community,” Anne Reinke, president and CEO of TIA, said in a release. “Van Zeeland’s dedication to bettering the industry is a true inspiration. She and the other finalists are outstanding role models for other women interested in the trucking sector.”

Members of the judging panel included Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer for Truckstop, Anne Reinke, president and CEO of TIA, Dr. Stephanie S. Ivey, associate dean for research and professor at Herff College of Engineering, Ellen Voie, founder of WIT, and Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.

