SkyBridge Continues Pace at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Starting Next 250,000 s.f.

MESA, ARIZONA, April 20, 2023 – Close on the heels of its 250,000-square-foot “Building 109” groundbreaking, SkyBridge Arizona has started construction on a second 250,000-square-foot building, “Building 108.” Together, the buildings bring the active Class A industrial construction at SkyBridge Arizona to a half-million square feet.

The developer joined on April 18 with Graycor Construction Company, CBRE - Phoenix and local dignitaries to kick off Building 108. It is the newest building to join the 435-acre mixed-use SkyBridge Arizona master plan, which already includes 134,500 square feet of newly completed office, hangar and aircraft bay space, constructed by Graycor and fully leased by CBRE.

Located along the southwest portion of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, SkyBridge Arizona is slated to become a first-of-its-kind Unified Cargo Processing (UCP) facility, allowing users to complete on-site cargo inspections and processing so that shipments between the U.S. and Mexico can be expedited directly to their destinations in Mexico.

“We have designed and are developing SkyBridge Arizona for the unique needs of those operating in the aviation, air cargo, e-commerce, manufacturing and defense sectors,” said Ariel Picker, President of SkyBridge Arizona and SkyPlus Development. “The tenants who now occupy our SkyBridge buildings 106 and 107 are representative of those sectors. That is gratifying to watch come to fruition, and a positive indication of what lies ahead for this unique development.”

"The ingenuity and quality of the SkyBridge development continues to enhance the East Valley for all involved," said Bridgette Peterson, Mayor for the Town of Gilbert and Chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. "We appreciate the commitment of SkyBridge to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, celebrate this latest groundbreaking and look forward to the many benchmark celebrations to come."

Like Building 109, Building 108 will offer 32’ clear height, a 7” reinforced slab on 4” AMC, 30 dock-high and six ground-level doors, and generous power and parking. The building is divisible, allowing it to serve a wide range of tenant types and sizes.

When complete, SkyBridge Arizona will span 1.3 million square feet of aeronautical development, almost 2.2 million square feet of non-aeronautical development and 270,000 square feet of commercial retail and office development.

“The product mix at SkyBridge Arizona is in line with the current demand trajectory of the Mesa Gateway submarket,” said Rusty Martin, Graycor Construction Company’s Southwest Division General Manager. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with SkyBridge Arizona by bringing the next phase of this one-of-a-kind resource to the East Valley, the state and the region.”

At SkyBridge Arizona, Graycor has already completed an 82,500-square-foot, Class A hangar building including office space and four bays to accommodate aircraft as large as a G650 business jet. It has also completed a 52,000-square-foot flex industrial building with 24’ clear height, storefront entries, administrative offices, conference and break areas, and a warehouse component with up to four docks. Both buildings are fully leased to Gulfstream and Top Aces.

SkyBridge continues to pursue end-users with a focus on aeronautical and industrial requirements, in conjunction with economic development teams from the City of Mesa and State of Arizona.

The architect for SkyBridge Building 108 is ADM Group. The general contractor is Graycor Construction Company. Jackie Orcutt, Pete Wentis, Kevin Cosca, Jonathan Teeter and Alex Wentis of CBRE are the exclusive leasing brokers. For more visit www.skybridgeaz.com.

About SkyBridge

SkyBridge Arizona is the master developer of a 350+ acre industrial and air-side development at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona. SkyBridge Arizona is a part of SkyPlus Development, a dynamic organization with active developments in Miami, Florida; Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico; and Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico. Our expertise includes industrial, hangar and hospitality projects in these locations and beyond, and our team can deliver a broad array of development and tenant experiences, with the ability to creatively address the complicated needs of the real estate development world of today. See more at www.skybridgeaz.com.

About Graycor Inc.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. In Arizona, Graycor combines more than 35 years of local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company’s more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and retail markets. The combination maximizes Graycor’s national presence to bring Arizona clients optimal service and product delivery. For more information, visit www.graycor.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

