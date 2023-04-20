XPO hires Old Dominion exec

The less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation company XPO today said it has hired an executive from Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., naming Dave Bates as chief operating officer, North American LTL.

Bates joins XPO from 27 years with Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where he was responsible for all day-to-day operations in North America for the last 12 years as senior vice president, operations. He started his career with roles at Carolina Freight Carriers and Roadway Express.

“Dave is a high-impact executive with a strong track record of driving excellence in all aspects of LTL operations. We’re delighted that he’ll be leading our operations in creating ongoing value for our customers and investors,” XPO CEO Mario Harik said in a release.