Lantech Announces Opening of New Case Equipment Manufacturing Facility in North America

April 12th, 2023 - Louisville, KY. – Lantech has announced the opening of a new 15,000 square foot case handling equipment manufacturing facility in Louisville, KY. The factory addition is a result of substantial growth in the demand for Lantech’s case erecting and tray forming equipment in recent years, and will shorten equipment lead times as well as bring more expertise and better support to their customers in the US.

“Lantech has always provided innovative, high-value equipment to customers looking to improve the quality of their transportation related packaging,” says Jim Lancaster, CEO of Lantech. “This investment will provide faster deliveries, faster answers to questions, and will continue to improve Lantech’s responsiveness to support needs both prior to, and after the purchase of equipment by American facilities.”

The new factory, located behind Lantech’s main office and manufacturing facility, is located at 11100 Decimal Drive, Louisville, KY. This building, along with another office on Cobalt Drive in the Bluegrass Industrial Park, were purchased in 2022 to enable Lantech’s Louisville-based North American manufacturing and operations expansion. Production in this factory will begin with the assembly of Lantech’s entry level case erector, and has filled 12 new job positions to get production underway. The number of employees will expand as plans to manufacture their very popular modular, highspeed machines begin next year.

Construction of the factory began on January 1st, and the first case erector is expected to roll off the new line by early June. Lantech’s Lean Manufacturing Principles has allowed them to not only set up the new factory quickly, but will also ensure that the exceptional quality of the equipment that customers have come to expect will remain the same.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for early June to mark the official opening of the new factory. More details about the ceremony will be included in a future press release.

About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build a full line of case and tray handling, stretch wrapping, and pallet conveying Equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands, and sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

Lantech Media Contact:

Sara Mulkey

SaraM@Lantech.com

502-200-7425