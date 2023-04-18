NFI expands Canadian warehousing footprint with acquisition of SDR

Third party logistics provider (3PL) NFI Industries has acquired custom warehousing and distribution solutions provider SDR Distribution Services, saying the move expands its customer base in the fashion and retail industry and doubles its distribution footprint in Canada.

Established in 1979 as a wholesale distribution company, SDR has specialized in the fashion, footwear, and accessories segment of the North American 3PL market. Buying that network expands NFI’s presence in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, making it one of Canada's largest warehousing and distribution businesses, with 4.5 million square feet.

Since its acquisition of Canadian-based Dominion at the end of 2016, NFI has continued to expand its Canadian service offering through acquisitions and organic growth, including freight brokerage, global freight forwarding, asset-based transportation, and value-added warehousing and distribution.

The addition of SDR brings NFI’s total warehousing footprint to over 70 million square across the United States and Canada.