Carolina Handling named Raymond Dealer of Distinction for 32nd consectuive year

Carolina Handling has been named a Dealer of Distinction (DOD) by The Raymond Corporation for the 32nd year in a row.

The DOD award is given annually to the top performers among Raymond Solutions and Support Centers throughout North America. Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory, is one of only seven Raymond dealers to receive the 2022 designation.

Being named a Dealer of Distinction is based on points scored in the categories of Market Share, Financial Performance, Customer Support Performance, Service Contract Growth and Scheduled Maintenance Completion, Raymond Lean Management, iWarehouse® Solutions, Purchase of Lease Maturities, Forecast Accuracy and Energy Storage Solutions. Categories cover virtually all areas of the business, including sales, service, parts, rentals, leasing, continuous improvement, power and intralogistics solutions.

A point of pride for Carolina Handling associates, the Dealer of Distinction award also is a strength in the marketplace, said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand.

“As a customer, you know you’re getting the most well-rounded and consistent support you could ever dream of because of the way we perform year after year against our peers,” Hillabrand said.

The 2022 DOD designation comes at a time when warehouses and distribution centers are experiencing dramatic and swift operational changes and during a period of steady growth for Carolina Handling.

“The bigger we get, the easier it would be to become fragmented and not work as a team,” Hillabrand said. “The fact that we scored so many points in so many different areas is a testament to our teamwork. The consistency with which our associates perform as teams in the different areas of our business is the reason that we continue to succeed.”

As a Raymond Solutions and Support Center, Carolina Handling is a total intralogistics solutions provider, offering a broad range of consulting, connected technologies, material handling equipment and service to support the growing and changing needs of industry.

The Dealer of Distinction Award comes on the heels of Carolina Handling’s receiving the 2023 MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for excellence in customer service, supplier relationships, associate training and community involvement.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Greensboro, NC; Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. The company has more than 720 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.