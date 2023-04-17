Integration of Descartes Aljex™ & FreightWaves TRAC Helps Brokers Make Streamlined Freight Bookings

ATLANTA, Georgia, April 17, 2023 -- Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) spot rate data is now available in the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS). The combination provides freight brokers with a single solution to gain an up-to-date view of spot rate data to make more informed rate, bid and freight booking decisions.

“With the ability to access FreightWaves TRAC spot rates directly from the Descartes Aljex solution, freight brokers can have the accurate pricing data they need at their fingertips to help secure more loads and to outbid and out-earn competitors,” said Spencer Piland, COO/CFO at FreightWaves. “The brokerage-focused Descartes Aljex TMS has a strong reputation and is used by brokerages of all sizes, making it a strong pathway to deliver the value of our data to a spectrum of users.”

The scalable, cloud-based Descartes Aljex TMS automates and streamlines daily operations for freight brokers and third-party logistics providers (3PL) to boost efficiency, including order entry, lane rate comparison, load coverage, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. It allows brokerages of all sizes to securely access freight and transportation management data from anywhere.

FreightWaves TRAC spot rates are used by brokers, carriers and shippers for benchmarking, analyzing, monitoring and forecasting rates. Data is collected daily at the time loads are covered or accepted by carriers using an enhanced methodology that helps eliminate biased data and provide a more accurate lane representation and freight market view. FreightWaves TRAC spot rates are compliant with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

“The pressure is on transportation organizations to deliver high levels of performance at lower costs,” said Dan Cicerchi, VP and General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “With the combination of Descartes Aljex and FreightWaves TRAC, our freight broker customers have quality data to give better, smarter and faster price offers to carriers, which optimizes freight booking outcomes on a daily basis and drives greater profitability.”

Descartes and FreightWaves have been successfully integrating products since 2021 when the FreightWaves SONAR Lane Score data was first delivered in the Descartes MacroPoint™ Capacity Network, enabling advanced transportation capacity management. Descartes Aljex can be easily integrated with this combined solution to expand brokerage capabilities with real-time freight visibility, load tracking and automated capacity sourcing.

To learn how Descartes Aljex helps automate and streamline freight brokerage operations, visit www.aljex.com.

To see how FreightWaves provides transparent, consistent and reliable spot market data, visit FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium.

About FreightWaves

FreightWaves is a price reporting agency (PRA) focused on the global freight market and the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain. FreightWaves’ price, demand, and capacity data allow customers to benchmark, analyze, monitor, and forecast the global physical economy. As the leading provider of global supply chain intelligence, our mission is to bring transparency to all parts of the supply chain so that transparency and intelligence lead to better decision-making and performance.

For more information, visit https://sonar.freightwaves.com/.

About Descartes

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future.