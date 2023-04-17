Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Industrial Battery Solutions

Concentric, LLC, the national leader in DC power management for the material handling and critical power industries, announced today the acquisition of Industrial Battery Solutions. Based in Waipahu, Hawaii, Industrial Battery Solutions is the only company in Hawaii to sell and service forklift batteries along with critical power products. This acquisition expands Concentric’s footprint past the contiguous United States and into areas which have historically lacked access to leading power management solutions.

As an essential partner in maintaining Hawaii’s supply chain, Industrial Battery Solutions’ team of service leaders are specialized in battery replacement, chargers, watering systems, repairs, maintenance and removal. Industrial Battery Solutions is led by Kathleen Moses Benson, President and Hank Benson, Vice President of Operations - who will both remain in leadership after the acquisition.

“Industrial Battery Solutions is led by a strong management team with 50 years in the battery industry,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter. “We are looking forward to working with them and continuing to grow their presence while serving their customers across Hawaii.”

“We are excited to join the Concentric team and expand the solutions we can provide to our forklift and critical power customers,” said Industrial Battery Solutions President, Kathleen Moses Benson. “Being an island nation, Concentric’s suite of critical power solutions provide an invaluable opportunity to provide energy security to Hawaii-based businesses.”



For additional information about Concentric or this acquisition, visit www.concentricusa.com or https://www.concentricusa.com/partners/acquisition-announcement..



