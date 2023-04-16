RealWear Unveils Next Generation Assisted Reality Headset for Modern Frontline Professional with All

RealWear unveiled RealWear Navigator™ 520, its next generation rugged assisted reality headset for frontline professionals today, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. RealWear builds upon the extensive platform features delivered in RealWear Navigator™ 500, but ratchets it up a notch with an upgraded and fully redesigned viewing system, known as HyperDisplay, offering a bigger, sharper and bolder image for enhanced “viewability” for the frontline professional who wishes to use the device for expanded use cases.

The all new HyperDisplay in RealWear Navigator 520 swaps out the Core Display in standard definition (SD) found in RealWear Navigator™ 500, offering a 20% larger high definition (HD) screen in 720p with twice the pixels, an eye box that is 5X larger, and improved eye relief (the maximum distance your eye can be from the display to view the content easily).

“Being able to utilize the larger display will help our customers tremendously especially with identifying minute details during critical times,” said Darren Crowder, Head of TruServices & Smart Services at TRUMPF U.S. “We’re excited for the launch of RealWear Navigator 520 with HyperDisplay, as we find it to drive more value while supporting our customers.” TRUMPF is a high-tech company offering manufacturing solutions in the fields of machine tools and laser technology.

“Looking at all we announced this year, it’s come together beautifully, and will position us for accelerated global growth and user adoption,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, RealWear. “With the launch of RealWear Navigator 520 we’ve continued to put ourselves in the shoes of a modern frontline professional who wants to stay connected and empowered. This product brings together a year of major improvements and innovations on the RealWear platform – devices, accessories, apps and cloud-based control. Today’s launch has set an even higher bar for a full stack enterprise-level wearable solution in the industrial wearables market.”

This year, RealWear made a series of strategic product announcements to fill out its solution and build on current momentum including:

• The launch of HandsFree for Zoom, as demonstrated at Zoom’s keynote at Zoomtopia (June 13)

• The launch of RealWear Cloud for streamlining large fleets of machines for IT and operations teams (Aug 2)

• Announced by Microsoft, an expanded device management for Android, naming RealWear the first AOSP device to be supported by Microsoft Intune (Oct 5)

• The launch of two new PPE mounting accessories for improved wearability, Overhead Band, Helmet Band, and the 4-battery charger for charging multiple batteries at once.

• The world’s first hands-free, voice-controlled thermal camera for RealWear Navigator 500 series (Nov 1)

Oruganti continued, “Our customers are focused on resiliency and retaining technical talent through an unprecedented labor and skills shortage and next wave of digital transformation. Our device is a compelling offering for these moments where every minute of productivity and efficiency must count toward the bottom line.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce website, “even if every unemployed person with experience in the durable goods manufacturing industry were employed, the industry would only fill half of the vacant jobs.” RealWear’s solution helps to address this issue by improving individual and team productivity, allowing each frontline professional to do more with less time or support.

RealWear Navigator 520 includes a revolutionary modular platform (compatible with the new thermal module) with an upgradeable 48 megapixel (MP) camera system, a truly hot-swappable battery, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and an optional 4G modem. The user interface includes patented noise-cancellation, with support in 23 languages and dialects. RealWear has more than 200 optimized partner apps for remote collaboration, workflow and computer vision.

The list price for RealWear Navigator 520 is $2700 USD and includes a 1-year warranty. RealWear Navigator 520 is available and ships today through all authorized local RealWear resellers.