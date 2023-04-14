Banyan Technology Wins 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award

CLEVELAND, OH (April 13, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has been named a winner in the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

“We are dedicated to providing personalized service and support and maintaining an open line of communication with our clients,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “We believe that creating an established rapport with our clients builds better relationships and partnerships that foster more opportunities for growth, ultimately proving more beneficial to everyone.”

Banyan is committed to innovation through client collaboration and has established a long history of feedback from its more than 3,500 clients to enhance its LIVE Connect™ platform. The company’s internal team of Account Managers is dedicated to establishing and supporting client relationships, while the Client Solutions Team is held to high standards of excellence when responding to client calls and emails for personalized service and system support.

“We follow a proven, client-centric approach to customer service,” said Director of Client Experience, Teresa Waldron. “It is a cornerstone of our business strategy, and we believe it is truly one of the key reasons Banyan experiences a client retention rate far above industry average. It’s what sets us apart from our competition.”

Customer satisfaction and client retention have been critical factors in Banyan’s success since its founding. The company has consistently maintained client churn of less than 3% in an industry where 5-7% is the norm.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize Banyan Technology as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Truckload (TL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information help drive greater operational efficiencies and create significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com