Manhattan Associates Named the Only Leader in Order Management Systems

Manhattan Associates Inc. announced that it has been named the Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems (OMS), Q2 2023 report. Manhattan was the only OMS solution provider to receive this recognition, receiving the highest possible score (5.00) in 16 of the 24 criteria evaluated under Current Offering. Specifically architected for omnichannel environments, Manhattan Active® Omni received the highest scores in two of the three high-level categories of the Forrester evaluation – Current Offering and Market Presence.

The Forrester report describes Manhattan’s OMS as “the most comprehensive solution in the market.” In the report, Forrester analysts recognized Manhattan as strategically strong in its community engagement, planned enhancements, and partner ecosystem, and noted the company’s strength in inventory management, order orchestration rules, and “buy online, pick up” configuration.

“We’re honored to be named the only Leader in the 2023 Forrester OMS Wave and view it as further affirmation of the significant ongoing investment in innovation we make in partnership with our customers,” said Amy Tennent, senior director, Product Management, Manhattan Associates.

The functional richness of Manhattan Active Omni has been deliberately crafted to help retailers of all sizes meet their unified commerce goals and continuously evolve. Manhattan’s recent Unified Commerce Benchmark revealed that having a single view into business can increase revenue growth by up to 6X, and we believe a strong OMS can play a critical role in achieving this. Manhattan’s cloud-native OMS capabilities include inventory management, store fulfillment, store associate tools, endless aisle, self-service, order orchestration tools, ML-enhanced promising, dynamic exchange and return management, and customer service amongst others.