SmartHop Customers Increase Earnings and Decrease Time-Spent Using DAT Integration

SmartHop, an advanced freight booking and fleet management platform, announces today that trucking fleets using SmartHop’s self-service platform with DAT Freight & Analytics’ integrated load board are optimizing their time and performance through increased revenue and average rate per mile.

After a nine-month study, 24 SmartHop customers reported a 60% increase of spot market revenue and a 5-15% increase in average rate per mile among their fleets.

“Instead of the three to eight hours it used to take me to cover one truck, it’s now done in less than 30 minutes," said Jessica Zapata, owner of J&M Dispatching.

SmartHop empowers small fleets to operate more profitably by reducing empty miles and making more informed decision-making in less time based on in-platform insights, including market trends and personalized financial data.

“Booking the wrong loads can add up over time, costing fleets revenue and significantly hurting their business,” said Guillermo Garcia, CEO and co-founder of SmartHop. “Our technology taps into DAT’s marketplace, curating the best load strategies for a fleet, so dispatchers make faster strategic decisions and get it right more often. DAT is a crucial partner in this process. Not only does it have an enormous inventory of premium loads, it has layered in information on profitability, load details, and even broker credit scores—all data points that our customers need to decide what’s right for them.”

In July 2021, DAT integrated its API and data into SmartHop’s platform, allowing its customers to streamline the load-matching process using advanced filtering for load type, profitability, regional preferences, hours of service limitations, and other parameters. With more than 357,000 loads posted to the DAT network each business day, the partnership opened up access to more loads and lanes for SmartHop users, helping them compete with larger carriers for spot truckload freight.

“Small fleets that use the spot market to find their next load have been exposed to tremendous volatility recently, but we’ve seen how much our solutions can help them,” said Garcia. “To help as many fleets as possible, we’ve made it our goal that every SmartHop customer will have DAT embedded in their experience and every DAT customer will transact via SmartHop’s self-service platform to fully optimize their trucking business.”

SmartHop selected DAT as its integration partner based on its status as the industry’s largest load board and most accurate truckload pricing data service. Using this data, SmartHop conducts automated searches in the background and notifies carriers of personalized load recommendations, which saves customers a significant amount of time.

“Our one-stop-platform made it easy for the fleets to access DAT’s high-paying loads, and select from multiple options along existing routes,” said Garcia. “Even on short notice it was easy for them to find loads because of our precise filtering capabilities.”