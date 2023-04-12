EverWest Completes $50 Million Sale of Five-Building I-20 West Portfolio in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (APRIL 12, 2023) – Leading real estate investment advisor EverWest Real Estate Investors (“EverWest”) has completed the sale of a five-building, 581,750-square-foot industrial portfolio in southwest Atlanta known as the I-20 West Portfolio. The portfolio was sold to Taurus Investment Holdings, a global private equity real estate firm, for $50 million.

The asset is 100% leased to seven tenants including Steelcase Inc., Bonded Services and Heritage Crystal Clean.

“The I-20 West Portfolio was purchased in 2016, due in large part to its strategic access to multiple interstates and the high demand within Atlanta’s rapidly expanding industrial market,” said John Maurer, EverWest’s Senior Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Management. “The investment exceeded our expectations for performance, stabilized through long-term leases with high-quality tenants.”

The five multi-tenant buildings within the I-20 West Portfolio offer access to Interstates 20, 285 and 85. Two buildings are located at 1520 and 1650 Westfork Dr., within the Lithia Springs I-20 West/Douglasville submarket.

Three additional buildings at 6140 and 6220 Purdue Dr. SW, and 6070 Fulton Industrial Blvd. SW, are located in the Fulton District submarket. This portion of the portfolio also includes a 4.6-acre lot improved for secured trailer storage.

Matt Wirth of JLL represented EverWest in the sale transaction.

EverWest currently has $5.3 billion in assets under management, invested through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. It provides investment management services including acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for assets throughout the U.S.

About EverWest Real Estate Investors LLC

EverWest Real Estate Investors (“EverWest”) is a real estate investment advisor providing investment management services throughout the U.S. including acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for our investors. With $5.3 billion in assets under management, EverWest clients invest through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. The firm is headquartered in Denver with regional offices in New York City, Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin metro areas. EverWest is an affiliate of Sagard, a leading global alternative asset management platform within the Power Corporation of Canada ecosystem. For more information, visit www.everwest.com.