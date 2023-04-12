GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta Announced as New CEO

GreyOrange, Inc., a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, today announced co-founder Akash Gupta as Chief Executive Officer. Gupta leads GreyOrange’s seasoned senior executive team to advance the company’s mission to be the world’s leading automation solutions platform.

Gupta and co-founder Samay Kohli have worked closely together since GreyOrange’s inception over a decade ago, guiding the growth of a premium brand that serves the exacting needs of global customers, from Fortune 500 giants to fast-growing startups. Kohli will continue to serve GreyOrange as a member of the company’s board of directors.

“From launching our first robotics hardware in 2012 to becoming a global leader in software, robotics and omnichannel retail management, I could not be prouder of our team’s decade of pioneering accomplishments,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “Our expanding portfolio of AI driven solutions enables our customers to solve their most critical challenges across their entire fulfillment network: from warehouses to retail stores and e-commerce.”

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Gupta held executive roles at GreyOrange, including Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. He also played a key role in developing gStore, GreyOrange’s innovative omnichannel retail management solution. Together with Kohli, Gupta was instrumental in bringing to market GreyMatter™, a fulfillment orchestration platform that assigns work to job-specific robots—from any vendor—based on near-real-time information, fulfilling the founders’ long-term vision of an end-to-end orchestration and intelligence platform.

“Akash’s appointment as CEO comes as GreyOrange continues to be a leader and innovator by offering cutting edge software and robotic solutions that increase overall efficiency, productivity and safety across multiple industries,” said Binny Bansal, board member, GreyOrange. “Under Akash’s leadership the company is well positioned to advance its growth trajectory.”

“Akash brings extensive leadership experience and a commitment to strong customer and employee relationships,” said Ajay Royan, founder of Mithril Capital and GreyOrange board member. “As a strong technical founder, Akash is uniquely positioned to advance the company to innovative success in the ongoing global transition to warehouse and retail automation.”