DDC FPO Increases Customer Care Services to Support Additional Key Functions

DDC FPO, a leading global provider of front and back office outsourcing solutions for the transportation and logistics industries, today announced it is expanding its Customer Care suite with a growing range of services. The scalable Customer Care capabilities save time and resources and address the customer service challenges faced by transport and logistics companies, including ongoing workforce issues and merger and acquisition fallout causing the need for customer service personnel to fill multiple roles.



The new Customer Care services from DDC FPO for ground and air freight operations include:

· Air Freight Administration: Gathering and verifying data needed to release shipments, updating and distributing Proof of Delivery details, and auditing billing documents and processing charges

· Over The Road Freight Administration: Customer focused shipment status tracking and updating

· Accounts Payable: Preparation and reconciliation of vendor invoices, supporting document maintenance, identification of vendor issues

· Soft Collections: Confirm receipt of invoices and schedule payments, and update CRM and accounting systems

“These additions to our already expansive Customer Care services allow our clients to focus resources on more complex issues,” said Donna Kintop, SVP, Client Experience North America at DDC FPO. “We are also able to combine services and provide a single person who can handle multiple tasks, adding to the value of outsourcing with DDC FPO. As our Customer Care suite continues to grow in popularity, we will continue to provide our customers with the services required to productively, efficiently and cost effectively meet shippers’ needs.”



The DDC FPO Customer Care suite includes scalable omnichannel services using voice, email, text and live chat platforms in over 30 languages. Core offerings cover product and service inquiries, shipment requests, order tracking, appointment setting, POD retrieval, complaint resolution, technical assistance and field guidance, and support for internal sales processes, business development, and portfolio management.





About DDC FPO

DDC FPO (Freight Process Outsourcing) is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for many of today's leading transportation and logistics providers. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO has operations and customers across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific with services offered in over 30 languages. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs that include freight billing, customer service, inside sales and mobile, intuitive OCR data capture. DDC FPO has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com/



