Labelmaster Releases New Interactive Hazmat General Awareness Training Course

April 11, 2023 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the release of a new online Hazmat General Awareness Training course featuring immersive, virtual experiences. Designed to provide more interactive, real-life training for users, this course delivers hazmat basics in a fun and engaging environment.

The new course features virtual, in-course scenarios where users will have to complete tasks based on what they have learned at key points in the training. The new immersive experiences allow learners to increase confidence and practice skills in several of the most common themes within a Hazmat General Awareness curriculum. Users must:

• Identify DG items within a virtual

• Correctly identify types of DG shipments

• Properly mark and label a DG package

• Identify safety and security risks within a virtual warehouse

Developed in partnership with ThinkingKap, the new interactive General Awareness Training course enhances Labelmaster’s industry-leading DG training curriculum by helping organizations better prepare supply chain team members for shipping and handling DG. Now any organization can leverage these best-in-class training methods to train and recertify employees remotely, and be more confident that their supply chain is safe and compliant.

“Shipping DG is highly regulated and can be extremely complex, which is why quality training is critical to properly prepare employees involved in their shipping and handling,” said Rhonda Jessop, director, global learning, Labelmaster. “These new immersive, virtual experiences help strengthen employees’ understanding of the course material by allowing them to practice key DG skills within in a creative, fun and engaging manner, while reinforcing the learning curriculum objectives.”

To learn more about Labelmaster’s online hazmat training courses, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/online-hazmat-training.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

