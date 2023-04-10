Shipium and OSM Worldwide Partner to Bring More Efficient Shipping to E-commerce

Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce retailers and 3PLs, today announced a partnership with OSM Worldwide, a leader in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping services.

Shipium is the modern e-commerce shipping platform for retailers and 3PLs. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. The platform's Delivery Promise product helps give retailers an estimated delivery date on their websites that they know they can keep. Those dates are connected to the platform's downstream shipping management product Carrier Selection to ensure those promises are kept while minimizing costs. Large organizations with complex operations love the simplicity the platform gives—quality of life for operators is greatly improved.

With 20 years of experience, OSM offers shippers fast, reliable delivery at the most competitive prices. Shippers looking to diversify their volumes look to OSM as a trusted partner.

Customers have seen 98% of deliveries in 5 days or less with OSM, even during peak season. The delivery speed and accuracy has been a great fit for Shipium customers who are looking for a consistent experience. Companies who use the Shipium platform can now add OSM delivery services in a single afternoon.

"Combining our expertise with extensive network coverage allows us to improve speed and accuracy of deliveries while reducing shipping costs for customers," said James Kelly, President of OSM Worldwide. "Shipium is a reliable platform that helps our equally reliable services shine. It's a great partnership."

"Shippers need a complete partner, and the nation-wide coverage provided by OSM gives high-volume shippers a great option for fast, accurate, and affordable delivery," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are excited to be an enterprise option for OSM customers from Coast to Coast."