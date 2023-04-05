Hyster recognizes resilient, high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 5, 2023) – Hyster Company announces the recipients of its 2022 Dealer of Distinction award, recognizing their strong commitment to materials handling excellence and customer satisfaction. The award honors dealer partners that have exhibited leadership and continue to drive their organizations to the highest level of performance. Customers depend on the expertise and reliable support of Hyster® dealers to help them navigate a wide range of tough challenges.

“Every year, Dealer of Distinction recipients demonstrate their willingness to enhance capabilities and commitment to the safety and well-being of their associates while meeting increasingly demanding recognition criteria,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President, Dealer Business Development. “Our dealers have the breadth of knowledge and experience to guide customers towards maximizing performance in every aspect of lift truck operation, from safety and evolving motive power options to maintenance and fleet management support.”

To receive the award, dealers must meet rigorous business practice standards and performance criteria which are assessed and modified annually to ensure they align with evolving customer expectations and heightened industry demands.

2022 Dealer of Distinction recipients

North America

• Alta Material Handling - New England North

• Arnold Machinery - Utah

• Briggs Equipment - Gulf Coast

• Deep South Equipment - Legacy

• Deep South Equipment - Oklahoma

• Eastern Lift Truck - Baltimore/District of Columbia/Delaware

• Gregory Poole - Carolinas

• Gregory Poole - Virginia

• LiftOne - North

• LiftOne - South

• LiftOne - West

• MH Equipment - Illinois

• MH Equipment - Indianapolis

• MH Equipment - Iowa

• MH Equipment - Kentuckiana

• Papé - Central Washington

• Papé - Eugene

• Papé - Fresno

• Papé - Portland

• Papé - Seattle

• Papé - Southern CA - North

• Papé - Southern CA - South

• Papé - Spokane

Latin America

• Briggs Equipment S.A. de C.V.-Mexico

• Copama - Panama

• Tattersall Maquinarias-Chile

ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers over 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.