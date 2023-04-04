Yale announces recipients of 2022 Dealer of Excellence award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 4, 2023) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces winners of the 2022 Dealer of Excellence award, the company’s top honor for members of the Yale® dealer network. The award recognizes lift truck dealers that have exhibited focused leadership and continue to drive their organizations to the highest level of performance in all functional areas of materials handling.

“Our entrepreneurial, independent dealer network gives us a distinct competitive advantage, and is integral to providing the expert knowledge and support that drives customer satisfaction and attracts new business,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President of Dealer Business Development. “The consistency with which this year’s award recipients stand out amongst a talented network of dealers is extraordinary.”

To receive the award, dealers must meet rigorous business practice standards and performance criteria which are assessed and modified annually for alignment with evolving customer expectations and heightened industry demands.

“Our dealers aren’t constrained by factory ownership or red tape,” says Sattler. “They are wholly focused on providing customers with the best solutions and the most responsive service possible.”

Dealer of Excellence recipients are awarded a trip to celebrate their achievement April 12-16 at The Lodge at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

2022 Dealers of Excellence - North America

• Alta Material Handling – Eastern Michigan

• Alta Material Handling – Western Michigan

• Alta Material Handling – New England Central

• Berry Material Handling

• Black Equipment – North

• Burns Industrial Equipment – Pittsburgh

• Eastern Lift Truck – Baltimore, District of Columbia, Delaware

• Eastern Lift Truck – Philly - South Jersey

• Fairchild Equipment – Wisconsin North

• Gregory Poole – Carolinas

• Insley-McEntee

• LiftOne – North

• LiftOne – South

• Medley Material Handling – West

• MH Equipment – Iowa

• MH Equipment – Ohio North

• Riekes Equipment – Legacy

• Wheeler Material Handling – Carolinas

2022 Dealers of Excellence - Latin America

• Serv Iman – Panama

• Disagro – Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala

To find your local Yale dealer, visit https://www.yale.com/en-us/north-america/dealer-finder.

