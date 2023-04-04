Critical Manufacturing Announces MESI 4.0 Summit: Connect for a Smarter Future

03.04.2023, PORTO, Portugal - The MES & Industry 4.0 International Summit, to be held on September 7 – 8, 2023 at Alfândega Congress Centre in Porto, is aimed to help manufacturers ‘Connect for a Smarter Future’. The international event, being organized by Critical Manufacturing, has a comprehensive program of conferences, round table discussions, demonstrations, workshops, and case studies designed to help industry professionals navigate their way to Industry 4.0 and the multitude of benefits manufacturing software can deliver.



Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO at Critical Manufacturing, says, “Manufacturers of sophisticated products are under more and more pressure to deliver higher quality, greater manufacturing agility and efficiency, and quicker times to market in highly competitive and fast-moving marketplaces. Smart manufacturing is the way to achieve these goals and, by harnessing the latest technologies, ensure businesses remain competitive and resilient into the future.”

The MESI 4.0 event, set to run over a period of two days, will bring together top Industry 4.0 leaders, smart manufacturing professionals, and experts in MES implementation to help visitors move forward with their digital transformation vision and gain market power. With limited capacity, this exclusive event will welcome experts based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Software offers tremendous value to the factories of the future and modern MES solutions provide a pathway to and backbone for Industry 4.0,” continues Almada Lobo. “This event will present an exciting opportunity for both customers and partners to convene, share experiences, gain insights, and witness some of the latest technology in action.”

The MESI 4.0 Summit will have ‘Expert Lab’ areas, housing the latest factory automation solutions, and a virtual reality experience where visitors can walk through a factory of the future. The agenda covers manufacturing sectors such as Medical Devices, Semiconductors, Electronics, and Industrial Equipment and incorporates discussion topics such as the path to an autonomous factory; the role of data platforms and IIoT in building a resilient, data-driven enterprise, and achieving multisite operational excellence. Furthermore, there will be an enlightening workshop on Industry 4.0 vision vs reality/maturity assessment. This workshop will enable participants to assess their organization's Industry 4.0 readiness and provide insights into bridging the gap between their current status and their vision.

“For anyone involved in digitalization, MESI 4.0 offers a valuable opportunity to network with peers, industry experts, and top global partners and build a roadmap for digitalization success,” concludes Almada Lobo.

For more information about MESI 4.0 or to pre-register for the event, please visit https://mesi40-summit.com?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bcm&utm_campaign=MESI40_invite1

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements; reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality; integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

