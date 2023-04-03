Gebrüder Weiss kickstarts a new international bicycle campaign to support a reforestation project

Lauterach, March 31, 2023 - For the second consecutive year, Gebrüder Weiss is hosting “Cycling around the World.” The global logistics company is calling on cycling enthusiasts from around the world to pedal hard starting on April 1. This year, the organization wants to top the surprising success of 2022: instead of six circumnavigations of the world, the goal is to complete seven, corresponding to 280,525 kilometers. Participating cyclists have until the end of September to finish. The number of kilometers completed will be recorded and calculated in a cycling app.

The idea behind this year’s sporting competition is environmental protection: for every 40 kilometers cycled, Gebrüder Weiss will pay for a tree to be planted in Nicaragua. This Central American country is severely affected by climate change, and the trees planted there are intended to protect against flooding. The organization partner is PRIMAKLIMA, a non-profit association that has been involved in reforestation projects for more than 30 years.

“We are excited to see how ambitious the participants will be this time. The bar is high, but we believe in our cycling community, which we hope will continue to grow. This campaign is aimed at anyone who enjoys exercising and wants to make a contribution to environmentally friendly mobility. Every kilometer counts, and together we can make a big difference – after all, that's what we like to do most as a logistics company,” says Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss. A Gravelbike will be raffled off among the top 250 cyclists. Prizes will also be awarded for completing individual categories ranging from 60 to 6,000 kilometers.

The first edition of the Gebrüder Weiss cycling campaign ended in September 2022 with a total distance covered of 249,392 kilometers. At that time, the international field of participants had surpassed the original goal of “only” one circumnavigation of the globe (40,075 kilometers) many times over and, with this mileage, contributed to the replanting of 5,000 trees in Togo, Africa.

To find out more about or how to participate in Gebrüder Weiss’s 2023 “Cycling Around the World” campaign, visit www.gw-world.com/de/cycling-around-the-world.

Caption: “Cycling around the World” – completing as many as seven circumnavigations of the globe is the goal of this year’s Gebrüder Weiss cycling campaign, which will run from April 1 to September 30, 2023. All interested parties, both inside and outside the company, can take part in the campaign. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The twin strengths of digital and physical competence enable Gebrüder Weiss to respond swiftly and flexibly to customers’ needs. The organization has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

