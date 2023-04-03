Odyssey Logistics & Technology Names Hans Stig Moller as CEO to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

Danbury, Conn. April 3, 2023 – The Board of Directors of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leader in multimodal logistics solutions, announced that Hans Stig Moller has been named Odyssey’s Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moller will steer Odyssey’s market-leading multimodal services and strategic supply-chain solutions into the future. The appointment of Moller is another milestone marking Odyssey’s 20th anniversary in 2023.

Mr. Moller brings 20-plus years of progressive global logistics industry leadership to Odyssey, having held leadership positions within some of the industry’s largest players, including Maersk and XPO. Within Maersk, Mr. Moller ran Bridge Terminal Transport (“BTT”) and later led Maersk’s sponsor-backed spin-off of BTT. As CEO of Bridge Terminal Transport, Mr. Moller drove several operational initiatives with an emphasis on elevating the company’s sales and technology functions. Mr. Moller led the sponsor’s successful exit of BTT to XPO in 2015 and remained with the XPO leadership team as President XPO Drayage, Inc. There, Mr. Moller collaborated with global teams to integrate and align processes and drive revenue growth.

“I’m thrilled to lead Odyssey into the future,” said Mr. Moller. “Odyssey has a reputation of excellence within the industry and is well positioned to take share in the rapidly changing supply chain landscape. Going forward, I will be focused on Odyssey’s business expansion, employee development, service integrations and continued dedication to serving our customers’ needs.”

Founded in 2003, Odyssey provides high-value logistics services, advanced technology and best-in-class multi-modal transportation solutions for diverse customer supply-chain requirements. Odyssey is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”), a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments of $18 billion since 1987.

“Mr. Moller’s long and impressive track record of success in the logistics industry makes him a natural fit to lead Odyssey to new heights,” said Pete Suffredini, Partner at TJC. “He is highly analytical, collaborative and operations-focused – qualities that position him to be a great leader at Odyssey as the Company embarks on its next stage of organic growth.”

Other than the addition of Mr. Moller, the Odyssey leadership team remains intact. Cosmo Alberico will continue as President of Odyssey, working closely with Mr. Moller to execute the Company’s vision and growth strategy.