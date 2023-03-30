WARP Names Diep Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA – WARP, a tech-enabled network of cross-docks and carriers specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced Diep Nguyen as their Chief Technology Officer. Nguyen joins the WARP team from AxleHire where he previously worked closely with WARP co-founders Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester on building their technology.

Throughout his career, Nguyen has leveraged his background in computer arithmetic and parallel programming to build technology platforms from the ground up. His expertise lies in designing proprietary, scalable programs and for the last four years has focused on the logistics industry. As the former Head of engineering at AxleHire, Diep worked to bridge the gap between technology and operations, responsible for managing a team of approximately 25 engineers. Diep originally met Sokolovsky back in 2016 while he was doing his post-doctorate at UC Berkeley. The two worked together to build AxleHire’s initial system for last-mile delivery. After spending two years at Apixio as a senior software engineer, he returned to AxleHire to help them scale their system to handle the increased volume.

Nguyen will help execute on WARP’s vision to build an extensible, fully-connected supply chain that empowers both shippers and carriers to optimize the middle mile. Unlike other 3PLs or brokerages where the technology is designed for one solution, Nguyen will help WARP to design technology that will allow for the addition of new capabilities and functionality, in addition to other users.

“I was prompted to join WARP after seeing firsthand that in order to really maximize last-mile delivery, middle-mile had to be a part of the solution,” said Diep Nguyen, CTO of WARP. “In addition, the opportunity to work with Daniel and Troy again and build original technology that is set to advance the entire logistics industry was a challenge that I couldn’t turn down.”

Nguyen will be responsible for managing and growing WARP’s team of engineers with the short-term goal of building a strong framework for the flow of delivery that can handle a variety of exceptions that can happen along the shipping process.

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.