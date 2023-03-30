RGo Robotics Announces Expanded Leadership Team, Continued Product and Customer Momentum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - RGo Robotics, a pioneer in artificial perception technology that enables mobile robots to understand complex surroundings and operate autonomously, today announced significant strategic updates.

Expanded Leadership Team

Four leadership appointments include Yael Fainaro, Chief Business Officer and president; Mathieu Goy, head of European sales; Yasuaki Mori, executive consultant, APAC market development; and Amy Villeneuve as a member of the Board of Directors.

“It is exciting to have reached this important milestone. The new additions to our leadership team underpin our evolution from a technology innovator to a scaling commercial business model including new geographies,” said Amir Bousani, CEO and co-founder, RGo Robotics.

“RGo has achieved impressive product maturity and growth since exiting stealth mode last year,” said Fainaro. “The company’s vision-based localization capabilities are industrial-grade, extremely precise and ready today for even the most challenging environments. This, together with higher levels of 3D perception, brings tremendous value to the rapidly growing mobile robotics market. I’m looking forward to working with Amir and the team to continue growing RGo in the year ahead.”

Mathieu Goy, based in Paris, and Yasuaki Mori, based in Tokyo, join with extensive sales experience in the European and APAC markets. RGo is establishing an initial presence in Japan this year with growth in South Korea planned for late 2023.

Amy Villeneuve joins RGo’s Board of Directors with leadership experience in the robotics industry, including her time as the former COO and president of Amazon Robotics. “I am very excited to join the team,” said Villeneuve. “RGo’s technology creates disruptive change in the industry. It reduces cost and adds capabilities to mobile robots in logistics, and enables completely new applications in emerging markets including last-mile delivery and service robotics.”

Accelerated Customer Traction

After comprehensive field trials in challenging indoor and outdoor environments, RGo continued its commercial momentum with new customers. The design wins are with market-leading robot OEMs across multiple vertical markets ranging from logistics and industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), forklifts, outdoor machinery and service robots.

Capra Robotics, an award-winning mobile robot manufacturer based in Denmark, selected RGo’s Perception Engine for its new Hircus mobile robot platform.

“RGo continues to develop game-changing navigation technology,” said Niels Juls Jacobsen, CEO of Capra and founder of Mobile Industrial Robots. “Traditional localization sensors either work indoors or outdoors – but not both. Combining both capabilities into a low-cost, compact and robust system is a key aspect of our strategy to deliver mobile robotics solutions to the untapped ‘interlogistics’ market.”

Perception Engine v2.0

RGo develops disruptive AI-powered technology for autonomous mobile robots, allowing them to achieve 3D, human-level perception. Its Perception Engine gives mobile robots the ability to understand complex surroundings and operate autonomously like humans. It easily integrates with mobile robotic systems to deliver centimeter-scale position accuracy in any environment. It surpasses the cost and performance capabilities of traditional LiDAR and reflector-based positioning technologies while meeting the high performance and robustness standards of industrial systems. In Q2 2023, RGo will release the next iteration of its software delivering powerful enhancements, including:

• Indoor-Outdoor Mode, a breakthrough capability for mobile robot navigation allows mobile robots to operate in all environments – both indoors and outdoors.

• High-Precision Mode, enabling millimeter-scale precision for docking and similar use cases.

• Control Center 2.0, a completely redesigned configuration and admin interface. This new version supports global map alignment, advanced exploration capabilities and new map sharing utilities.

RGo separately announced support for NVIDIA Jetson Orin System-on-Modules, enabling breakthrough visual perception for wide range of mobile robot applications.

LogiMAT 2023 & Robotics Summit & Expo

RGo will exhibit its cutting-edge technology at LogiMAT 2023, Europe's biggest annual intralogistics tradeshow, from April 25-27, in Stuttgart, Germany at Booth 6F59. The company will also sponsor and host the panel session “Unlocking New Applications for Mobile Robots” at the Robotics Summit and Expo in Boston from May 10-11.

About RGo Robotics

RGo Robotics is a pioneer in artificial perception technology enabling mobile robots to understand complex surroundings and operate autonomously like humans. Patent-pending computer vision and AI technology comprise Perception Engine, which runs on ultra-low-cost, low-power hardware. The applications for Perception Engine are nearly endless, from AGV/AMRs in logistics and manufacturing to last mile delivery and service robots in commercial and consumer markets. RGo partners with robotics manufacturers who share its vision of a future where automation is unfettered but focused on real-world solutions. RGo Robotics has offices in Caesarea, Israel and Cambridge, Massachusetts and is backed by a diversified set of leading investors and strategic partners.

To learn more about RGo Robotics, please visit rgorobotics.ai.