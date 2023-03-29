Samsung, Sprouts Farmers Market and Bandai Namco fully lease over 1.5 million square feet at Goodman

The location is in line with Goodman’s strategy to focus on infill locations close to consumers and is less than a mile from the 91 and 57 Freeways, and 20 miles from the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It offers direct access to a population of 20 million consumers and can help facilitate fast delivery and lower transportation-related carbon emissions.

Joe Hurley, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Sprouts, said “This strategically located Distribution Center serving our Southern California Stores will facilitate fast and fresh deliveries for our 90+ current stores all within a 250-mile radius of the Fullerton Site.”

“The proximity to our stores also means lower transportation-related carbon emissions, decreasing approximately 725,000 miles annually from our current routes. This facility also features ripening room capabilities for bananas and avocados that continues to help better serve our communities with fresh produce.”

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said: “Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton is a great example of our global strategy to provide sustainable essential infrastructure for the digital economy. It’s strategic location, sustainability credentials, and the high caliber of customers from a range of industries that we’ve been able to attract, all demonstrate the flexibility of our offering and the long-term value we can bring to local communities.”

Sustainable development

A sustainable building approach was undertaken to reduce environmental impacts during construction and operations, allowing this repurposed former paper factory to be developed into a modern LEED Certified development. The construction process involved recycling 95% of all existing on-site materials and reducing waste. Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton has incorporated renewable energy generation with 2.5MW of solar panels planned.

Employee health and wellbeing

Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton offers various employee amenities encouraging a healthy and active workforce. Features include outside break out areas and electric vehicle charging stations. The site is also close to world-class restaurants, shopping, Disneyland Resort, Downtown Fullerton, Honda Center, Anaheim Convention Center, Angel Stadium and California State University, Fullerton.

Community alignment

Mayor Fred Jung said” I am proud to welcome companies like Samsung, Sprouts, and Bandai Namco to the City of Fullerton. I want to thank Goodman, a terrific community partner, for building a job center of over 1.5 million square feet that is also an environmentally sustainable and LEED certified project. The Goodman Logistics Center in Fullerton will be the benchmark for what can be achieved when local government and responsible business partners commit to community development.”

Enhancing supply chain efficiency

Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton’s features are designed to enhance supply chain efficiencies including a 40-foot clearance height, 185-foot truck courts, cross-dock configuration, generous trailer parking and the ability to support advanced warehousing automation systems. Sprouts has leased Building One (336,968 sq. ft.). Samsung has leased Buildings Two (538,226 sq. ft.) and Three (487,036 q. ft.). While Bandai Namco has leased Building Four (173,825 sq. ft).

Sean Ward and Ben Seybold of CBRE represented Goodman throughout the successful leasing of the project.

Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton is located at 1829-2289 Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton CA. For more information about the property or Goodman North America, please visit us.goodman.com or goodmanfullerton.com or follow Goodman Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG) and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman’s specialist global industrial property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform, delivers essential infrastructure for the digital economy. Goodman helps create sustainable and innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

Goodman Group’s global network spans 14 countries and has more than US$54 billion[i] of assets under management. With a US$1.7 billion development pipeline in the United States, Goodman Group is an active developer and is currently pursuing new development and value-add acquisition opportunities. For more information about Goodman North America or any of our properties, please visit us.goodman.com or follow Goodman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.