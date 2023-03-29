S&H Systems signs Integrator Agreement with Dematic

Jeff Roberts, Chief Revenue Officer of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce that new partner Dematic, has signed an agreement to provide conveyor and sortation solutions to S&H Systems.

“This partnership brings additional material handling solution options to our product array, meeting the increasing client demands for conveying and sorting items at high rates while optimizing throughput and operational efficiencies,” Mr. Roberts explained.

S&H Systems is known for delivering goods-to-person solutions that handle the increasingly diverse packaging and operational demands of the modern warehouse, focusing on modular, flexible and scalable solutions.

Dematic, a leading global provider of intelligent automation, specializes in optimizing operational workflow for manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution customers. S&H Systems is the latest to join Dematic as an integrator partner, with the aim to advance innovation, bring value to customers, and achieve continued growth.

“We look forward to our relationship with S&H Systems and supporting their ability to bring additional material handling options to the market,” says Scott Hinke, Director, Integrator Network Sales, Dematic, Americas. “They will be a valued extension of our integrator partners.

About S&H Systems

S&H Systems, located in Arkansas and Tennessee, is a single-source, full-service systems integration company delivering dependable and efficient material handling systems, software and post-sale support since 2002. For more information about S&H Systems, visit shsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve approximately 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.