GXO extends shared warehousing model to U.K.

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. has expanded its shared warehousing product beyond U.S. shores, announcing today that it has launched the “GXO Direct” platform in the UK.

GXO Direct combines certain capabilities from GXO itself with Clipper Logistics plc, the British tech firm it acquired for some $1.3 billion in 2022. That deal came just months after Connecticut-based GXO began trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being spun off from parent company XPO Logistics.

According to GXO, the product supports fast fulfillment, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, returns management, and low cost operations. GXO Direct also uses its shared resources business model to help clients achieve economies of scale, reduce costs, minimize environmental impact ,and deliver a better customer experience.

“By combining the shared space warehousing of GXO and Clipper, we have formed one of the largest flexible warehouse solutions in the UK. Our extensive on-demand warehousing provides the flexible space and premium services that customers are looking for in today’s market to rapidly launch new products or simply support their growth,” Gavin Williams, GXO’s Managing Director, UK & Ireland, said in a release.

The market for shared warehousing platforms has grown quickly in recent years, with offerings like Flexe, Warehouse Exchange, Warehowz, Flowspace, Stord, and UPS Inc.’s Ware2Go.











