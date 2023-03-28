Education Series: How, When and Why to Use XR Wearables in Your Industrial Business

As businesses adopt an increasing amount of extended reality (XR) wearable technology, we are all beginning to get a glimpse of how it may revolutionize industry, particularly for frontline professionals across the globe.
Unfortunately, there is not a broad understanding by executives and business operations of what XR is and how it can be applied to real work beginning today. If these key groups are bogged down by the terminology "bloat" and marketing hype, and lack a plan and strategy, they may hit a dead end before they begin their wearables journey in earnest.
The good news is businesses who have successfully navigated and deployed have demonstrated enormous value—up to 93% ROI--toward their digital transformation goals. For those being left behind, they're having an increasing difficulty competing with global market pressures and an even larger skills and labor shortage since COVID. No longer is it possible to accelerate growth and increase operational efficiency by relying on dog-eared binders for workflow instructions or using unsafe methods to connect to subject matter experts.
RealWear, the pioneer of Assisted Reality wearables, recently published a Guide to Head-Mounted Wearables for those tasked with innovation adoption and digital transformation. The white paper cuts through the noise and hype and offers a concise breakdown of definitions, use cases, success stories and cautionary tales. This is part 1 of a new wearable Education Series sponsored by RealWear.
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing