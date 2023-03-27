SLC Completes Building for World’s Largest Digital Pre-Print Press for Corrugated Packaging

PHOENIX, Arizona, March 23, 2023 – Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) has completed the custom build-out of 160,000 square feet at Phoenix Logistics Center (PLC) Two, designed to meet the manufacturing and distribution needs of new tenant Georgia-Pacific LLC and its HP PageWide T1190 Press, the world’s largest high-volume digital pre-print solution for corrugated packing.

The new press was purchased to expand the Hummingbird® digital print solutions offered by Georgia-Pacific (GP), one of the nation’s leading packaging providers. The equipment makes GP the only packaging supplier in North America to currently offer 110-inch wide web digital inkjet printing, which gives its customers unmatched flexibility for high graphic packaging.

Totaling 481,600 square feet, PLC Two is the second building within Merit Partners’ Phoenix Logistics Center, a state-of-the-art warehouse, distribution and manufacturing campus located at the southeast corner of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix, within the I-10 Corridor.

“This project was a great exercise in listening, learning, planning and executing on precise requirements, with a result that brings something very unique to the Valley,” said Stevens-Leinweber Construction Vice President Erik Powell. “Those requirements influenced everything from our earliest foundation plans to the final assembly of the T1190 press, which came in numerous cargo boxes shipped from overseas, trucked to the PLC Two building, and then unboxed and assembled piece by piece by experts brought over from Germany for this specific task.”

To support the T1190, SLC constructed a specialized foundation requiring 163 piers, each drilled 15 feet deep, to help support an 18” thick mat concrete foundation with heavy rebar reinforcement. The construction team also brought in 7200 amps of dedicated power specifically for the Georgia-Pacific tenant improvement, as well as temporary power to allow Georgia-Pacific to test its equipment while waiting for long-lead-time electrical gear. A heavy-duty HVAC package was installed during the build-out to help manage the higher level of heat and air pressure generated from the printer.

The T1190 printer is part of a larger Georgia-Pacific operation at PLC Two that includes a 40,000 square-foot printing production space, 110,000 square feet of specialized storage space and 10,000 square feet of interior office, breakroom and conference areas.

SLC completed the shell building and tenant improvement for Georgia-Pacific. Ware Malcomb was the building’s project architect. Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertzberg, Riley Gilbert and John Lydon of JLL are the building’s exclusive leasing brokers.



Built originally on a speculative basis, PLC Two offers 40’ clear height, 70’ speed bays, a 190’ truck court, generous parking, 160 dock-high doors and six grade-level doors. It is leased to Georgia-Pacific and Owens Corning, which occupies the building’s remaining space.

PLC Two is located less than three miles from a full-diamond I-10 interchange and less than 30 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport. For last-mile distributors, the project is also within a 30-minute drive to more than 1.9 million residents and 674,052 households.

PLC Two sits adjacent to PLC One, a fully leased, 268,872-square-foot industrial building.

Georgia-Pacific’s Hummingbird® provides a range of digitally printed corrugated packaging solutions for consumer packaged goods, electronics and food and beverage brands across North America. Hummingbird’s digital offerings include corrugated shelf-ready packaging (SRP), food trays, large-format boxes, e-commerce solutions, and volume displays (POP). For more information, visit: GPHummingbird.com, GPCorrugated.com, or GP.com.

About Stevens Leinweber Construction, Inc.

Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) is one of the Valley’s most active ground-up and tenant improvement contractors, providing both general contracting and design-build services to SLC clients across the office, industrial, retail and mixed-use sectors. Respected by architects, designers, owners and developers, the company is selected time and again to complete some of the Valley’s most prominent projects. Over its 40-year history, SLC has completed more than 9,000 projects in the Phoenix metro area.