'New Era in Railroading' is Focus for NARS Annual Meeting May 24–26 in Chicago

CHICAGO—March 23, 2023—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host its annual meeting May 24–26, 2023 in Chicago. It will be held in conjunction with Traffic Club of Chicago’s Annual Dinner and Golf Outing.

"This year may be one of the most entertaining, diverse, informative, and timely conferences NARS has had in recent history," said NARS President Bruce Mann. "From a new CEO to an outgoing CEO, short lines, leasing companies, the always-informative Tony Hatch, a D.C. update, and a don’t-miss oral history of Chicago—this is a meeting you don’t want to skip."

The agenda is still being finalized for the three-day meeting but will include high-level executives from large railroads, major shippers, and industry experts, including:

• Arthur Adams, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, CSX

• Terry J. Atkinson, Assistant Vice President–Industrial Products, Union Pacific Railroad

• Tomeka Watson Bryant, General Manager, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad

• Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF

• Lance Fritz, President & CEO, Union Pacific Railroad

• Rick Galvan, The Greenbrier Companies

• Tony Hatch, ABH Consulting

• Joe Hinrichs, President & CEO, CSX

• Adam Nordstrom, Principal, Viking Navigation

• Dean Piacente, President & CEO, OmniTRAX

• Jean Savage, CEO & President, Trinity Industries, Inc.

• Alan Shaw, President & CEO, Norfolk Southern

• Torri Stuckey, Head of Merchandise Marketing, CSX

• Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, Chicago Historian & Founder, Chicago Mahogany Foundation

• Roger C. Tutterow, Ph.D., Professor, Michael J. Coles College of Business, Kennesaw State University

NARS Annual Meeting Details

Dates

Wednesday–Friday, May 24–26, 2023

Location

Marriott Marquis Chicago

2121 S. Prairie Ave

Chicago, Illinois

Reservations online, and please book before May 1, 2023 to take advantage of the discounted group rate of $289.

Cost

$575 registration fee until May 10, 2023. On May 11, registration increases to $600.

Registration

• Online conference information and registration at: www.railshippers.com/event/2023-annual-meeting-chicago/

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134

Traffic Club of Chicago Annual Dinner & Golf Outing

Separate registration required. Information available online.

About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.